Tony Romo Was Trending Following The Dak Prescott News

Dallas Cowboys coach Skip Peete and Tony Romo talk on sideline.GLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 04: Quarterback Tony Romo #9 of the Dallas Cowboys talks with runningback coach Skip Peete on the sidelines during the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium on December 4, 2011 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Cowboys 19-13 in overtime. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Tony Romo was trending on social media following the big Dak Prescott contract news that broke on Monday night.

Prescott, of course, replaced Romo under center in Dallas during the 2016 season. Romo went down with an injury in the preseason and Prescott played so well, he remained the starter.

Five years later, Prescott has signed one of the biggest contracts in NFL history. The Cowboys and Prescott agreed to a four-year, $160 million contract with a record-setting amount of guaranteed money.

Prescott’s new deal is worth more than Romo made over the course of his entire NFL career. Romo earned $125 million over his 14-year career with the Cowboys, while Prescott’s deal is worth $126 in guaranteed money.

However, Prescott’s deal with actually take up a smaller percentage of the salary cap than Romo’s big deal did.

As for Romo, he seems to be doing OK in retirement.

The former Dallas Cowboys star has become the top broadcaster in football. He signed a record-setting contract with CBS Sports that will pay him $17.5 million per season.

“Romo’s yearly salary is $17.5 million with another $500,000 divided between private travel and an assistant,” Andrew Marchand reported. “That means he would make $900,000 per three-hour telecast. Romo’s base of $17.5 million would be a top-50 contract for players this season and his overall deal is fully guaranteed.”

It pays well to play quarterback for the Cowboys, that is for sure.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.