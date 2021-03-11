Tony Romo Was Trending Following The Dak Prescott News

Tony Romo was trending on social media following the big Dak Prescott contract news that broke on Monday night.

Prescott, of course, replaced Romo under center in Dallas during the 2016 season. Romo went down with an injury in the preseason and Prescott played so well, he remained the starter.

Five years later, Prescott has signed one of the biggest contracts in NFL history. The Cowboys and Prescott agreed to a four-year, $160 million contract with a record-setting amount of guaranteed money.

Prescott’s new deal is worth more than Romo made over the course of his entire NFL career. Romo earned $125 million over his 14-year career with the Cowboys, while Prescott’s deal is worth $126 in guaranteed money.

However, Prescott’s deal with actually take up a smaller percentage of the salary cap than Romo’s big deal did.

Also, for the people still deathly afraid of the cap, Dak Prescott will take a smaller % of the cap in 2021 than Tony Romo did in 2016, when a Dak led Cowboys won 13 games. — Nick Herrera (@Nick_Herrera34) March 9, 2021

As for Romo, he seems to be doing OK in retirement.

The former Dallas Cowboys star has become the top broadcaster in football. He signed a record-setting contract with CBS Sports that will pay him $17.5 million per season.

“Romo’s yearly salary is $17.5 million with another $500,000 divided between private travel and an assistant,” Andrew Marchand reported. “That means he would make $900,000 per three-hour telecast. Romo’s base of $17.5 million would be a top-50 contract for players this season and his overall deal is fully guaranteed.”

It pays well to play quarterback for the Cowboys, that is for sure.