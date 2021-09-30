Photos: Meet The Wife Of Cowboys Legend Tony Romo

Tony Romo no longer plays in the National Football League, though the former Dallas Cowboys star continues to stay busy, calling games for CBS.

While the former Pro Bowl quarterback is still close to the game, he’s able to spend a lot more time with his wife and kids now that he’s retired.

Romo, a Wisconsin native, married Candice Crawford in 2011. The happy couple has three children together and lives in Texas.

The former Cowboys quarterback and his now-wife met through work, in a way. Candice Crawford was a broadcasting intern when she first met Tony. Their first date together was a movie date.

Candice was living at home with her parents at the time of the first date. According to her brother, actor Chace Crawford, she made her parents hide to not embarrass her.

“They said, ‘We’re already here. What do you want us to do?’ And she said, ‘Hide. Hide in the back.’ She made my parents hide,” Chace told the Rich Eisen Show.

Romo admitted to Graham Besinger that he kind of tricked his now-wife into the first date, too.

The couple began dating in 2009 and married two years later.

Candice previously spoke about Tony’s playing career and how it prepared him to be the broadcasting star that he is for CBS.

“When he was playing, after every game – win or lose – we’d invite everyone over to the house that was at the game with us and he would stand up in front of the TV and break down his game. I even got him a pointer because it was very serious,” she told For The Win. “He would analyze the game and break it down, so this was a natural transition.

“And as a quarterback you’re constantly having to predict what the defense is going to do, so when he’d break down the plays for us after his game, he’d say ‘I knew I had to change to this (play) because I saw this guy moving this way.’ So to do that on TV was just a really natural transition – and, for me, not much of a surprise because I’d seen him to do so much.”

Romo has already been back in the spotlight this NFL season, getting major praise for his work on CBS.

Romo will be on the call of Sunday afternoon’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. E.T. on CBS.