Tony Romo’s Tweet About Old Cowboys Game Is Going Viral

Tony Romo isn’t very active on social media, but he had Dallas Cowboys fans reminiscing on Twitter on Wednesday evening.

The former star quarterback turned legendary broadcaster responded to a highlight of a touchdown pass he made against the Redskins in 2013.

“hold up … watch romo after he lets this throw go. this man never even looked back to make sure it was caught. this is some steph curry s–t man,” NFL writer Steven Ruiz tweeted.

Romo appreciated the shoutout.

“I remember this game like it was yesterday. Good job Steven seeing the subtlety in the play. All I remember is having surgery the next day. 😉 but that was a big win for us at the time,” Romo tweeted.

The Cowboys won that game in Washington in thrilling fashion, 24-23. Unfortunately, Romo suffered a ruptured disk in the victory and had to miss a win-or-go-home Week 17 game against Philadelphia.

Dallas had to start Kyle Orton at quarterback and lost to Philadelphia, 24-22, missing out on the playoffs.

Romo battled through several devastating injuries over the years, but usually was able to play through them. He’s one of the toughest NFL quarterbacks in recent history and his play at Washington in 2013 is a great example of that.