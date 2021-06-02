Trade Rumors Are Swirling For Notable Cowboys Player

After the Dallas Cowboys selected Penn State star linebacker Micah Parsons in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the future of Leighton Vander Esch seemed to be in doubt. The former first rounder plans to play on an expiring deal this upcoming fall which could mean that his days in the “Big D” are numbered.

However, it sounds like Jerry Jones and Co. want to hold onto Vander Esch for the 2021 season and beyond.

According to NFL Network’s Jane Slater, the Cowboys aren’t interested in dealing the 2018 first round pick. She added that Vander Esch will be a part of the defensive scheme this upcoming fall.

“Addressing the Leighton Vander Esch trade rumors, per a source informed…” Slater tweeted on Wednesday. “Yes there have been other teams interested in the linebacker but I’m told the Cowboys are not interested in a trade and he’s still very much a part of the defensive plan next year and in the future.”

Vander Esch has been productive since arriving in Dallas in 2018 but injuries have limited his upside. He played in just nine games in 2019 before dealing with a nerve issue in his neck and made 10 starts in 2020 after breaking his collarbone in Week 1.

When Vander Esch was on the field for the Cowboys, he proved to be a reliable leader on defense. This past year, he tallied 60 total tackles, one sack and one forced fumble. He previously earned second-team All-Pro honors during his rookie season.

Just a month ago, the Cowboys opted to decline the fifth year option on Vander Esch’s contract. His rookie deal will expire at the end of the 2021 campaign and he’ll hit free agency next spring.

It’s likely that Jones wants to see Vander Esch prove himself one more time this upcoming season before committing to him long term. Regardless, it looks like the 25-year-old will be wearing a Cowboys jersey come September.