Travis Frederick Comments On The Cowboys’ Chances Without Him

After a successful seven-year stint with the Dallas Cowboys, center Travis Frederick opted to retire earlier this offseason.

Frederick was diagnosed with Guillain–Barré syndrome in 2018 and missed the entire season as a result. Though he returned to start all 16 games and make the Pro Bowl last year, the 2013 first-round pick said he didn’t feel like he could play at the level he wanted to.

The Cowboys will have a hard time replacing Frederick. The team drafted another Wisconsin product–Tyler Biadasz–in the fourth round this year, and he’ll compete with 2018 starter Joe Looney and second-year pro Connor McGovern.

Still, Dallas’ overall roster looks pretty loaded. Frederick agrees, telling Mac Engel of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that the Cowboys are set up to potentially make a deep run.

“The team is set up extremely well,” Frederick said. “The front office did a great job of getting people in place. On paper, it looks like a really, really solid team. They have a chance to go far.”

With football out of the picture, Frederick is using his free time to “get skinny.” He told Engel that he’s dropped 30 pounds and now weighs 285.

“I do more cardio now,” he said. “I don’t lift the heavy weights to maintain the level of strength. I am down a shirt size, and down two ring sizes.”

In addition to making five Pro Bowls in his time with the Cowboys, Frederick was named second-team All-Pro in 2014 and 2015 and first-team All-Pro in 2016.

He sat out the entire 2018 season due to his medical condition, but never missed a game otherwise, starting all 96 possible regular season games from 2013-17 and last fall.