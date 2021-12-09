Trevon Diggs Has Blunt Admission On Washington Football Team

This Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys will try and separate themselves from the Washington Football Team and rest of the NFC East.

It’s no secret star defensive back Trevon Diggs will play an integral role in such a quest. He’s one of the best defensive players in football this season. This Sunday, he’ll try and shut down the Washington passing attack.

Believe it or not, Diggs is plenty familiar with Washington’s organization. He grew up just 10 minutes from FedEx Field. However, he never attended a single game and grew up a Dallas Cowboys fan.

Life will come full circle this Sunday in Washington.

“I was a Cowboys fan. Never went to one,” Diggs said in response to whether or not he attended Washington games growing up.

Trevon Diggs grew up about 10 minutes from FedEx Field. He never went to a Washington game. “I was a Cowboys fan. Never went to one.” pic.twitter.com/a4sMJYkOHP — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 9, 2021

Trevon Diggs won’t just be trying to help the Cowboys beat Washington on Sunday. He’s chasing NFL history.

Diggs has come up with nine interceptions this season. He’s on pace for 13, which would be a tie for second-most picks in a single season. Dick Lane holds the overall record with the 14 picks he registered during the 1952 season.

If Diggs can intercept yet another pass on Sunday, he’ll move one pick closer to the overall record, which is fully in reach.

Diggs and the Cowboys battle the Washington Football Team on Sunday afternoon at FedEx Field.