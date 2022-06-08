Trevon Diggs Has Brutally Honest Message For His Critics

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 03: Trevon Diggs #7 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after an interception during the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers at AT&T Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs had a breakout season in 2021, leading the league with 11 interceptions. He had the most interceptions for a single player since Everson Walls in 1981.

Despite putting up jaw-dropping numbers in Dallas, Diggs dealt with plenty of critics last year. Some claim he only hauled in 11 interceptions because he "took more chances" than other cornerbacks.

On Wednesday afternoon, Diggs addressed that narrative floating around.

"What chances? I don't what taking chances means," Diggs told Jori Epstein of USA TODAY Sports. "I play football."

Talk about having an emphatic response.

Diggs' production in 2021 earned him All-Pro honors. We'd imagine the Cowboys would love for him to have similar success this fall.

The good news for the Cowboys is that Diggs isn't looking back at last year's production. He's already looking ahead at this upcoming season.

"I'm just trying to stack success, keep grinding, working on the little things and focus on next season," Diggs said. "Last season happened, but I'm on to next year."

We'll find out this fall if Diggs can have yet another stellar year in Dallas.