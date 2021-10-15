Cowboys Insider Has Troubling Report On Star CB Trevon Diggs

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs is making a strong case for just about every honor in the NFL this season. Unfortunately, the team might be without him for Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots.

According to Cowboys insider Clarence Hill Jr., Diggs is going to be a gametime decision for that game. Diggs missed practice this week due to an ankle injury.

To say that Diggs is having a good season for the Cowboys right now would be an understatement. Diggs leads the NFL in almost every category for a cornerback right now.

He has six interceptions for 100 yards and a touchdown, plus 10 passes defended. At this point, he’s a frontrunner for Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors at his position. Defensive Player of the Years isn’t out of the question either if he continues to play at this level.

Trevon Diggs’ breakout season has everyone in Dallas buzzing. He had a solid-enough rookie season, starting 11 games and finishing the season with three interceptions and 14 passes defended.

But the jump that Diggs has made this year has been nothing short of incredible. He’s defending passes thrown in his direction at a rate that would impress some of the best cornerbacks in the league over the last 10 years.

Suffice it to say, the Cowboys have their fingers crossed that Diggs will be good to go on Sunday.

Even with his dominance, the Cowboys defense still ranks in the middle of the pack. They’ll probably feel it if they don’t have him against the Patriots, or any other opponent moving forward.

[Clarence Hill]