Trevon Diggs Shares Encouraging Update On His Injury

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs has been performing historically well at his position through seven games this season. But an injury threatens to slow him down his momentum.

Diggs is currently dealing with an ankle injury, which he addressed to the media on Thursday. The Cowboys cornerback said that it’s getting better – but stopped short of giving a timetable on his recovery.

“It’s getting better every day. Just keep treating it. But it’s getting better. As the days goes on, the weeks goes on, it’s getting better and better. Feeling better,” Diggs said.

Diggs has been a full participant in practice so far. But ankle injuries can tricky, especially at a position like cornerback.

Trevon Diggs recorded seven interceptions in the first six weeks of the season for 142 yards and two touchdowns. He also had 11 passes defended in that span.

All four marks lead the league despite him adding nothing to that total in Week 8 against the Vikings. He had one tackle in that win as Cousins elected to throw in his direction far less.

Diggs is an obvious front-runner for Pro Bowl and First-Team All-Pro honors at his position. But if he crosses double-digit interceptions by December, he could be in a position to break the 70-year-old single season record of 14 held by the late-great Night Train Lane.

Hopefully this ankle injury doesn’t get in the way of his efforts.