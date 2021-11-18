The Spun

Trevon Diggs Has Important Update Heading Into Sunday

Cowboys defensive back Trevon Diggs on the field at AT&T Stadium.ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 10: Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) pumps up the crowd during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants on October 10, 2021 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

If you watched “Hard Knocks” this summer, you saw the hilarious moment when Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs‘ son met Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes is Prescott’s son Aaiden’s favorite player. But when the star-struck four-year-old actually interacted with Prescott in person, he mistook him for Patrick Mahomes.

That won’t be happening again. In advance of this Sunday’s Cowboys-Chiefs showdown, Diggs told reporters on Thursday that his son now knows for sure who Prescott is.

Aaiden Diggs may be certain about who Dak Prescott is, and his dad has caught the attention of the real Patrick Mahomes.

That’s what tends to happen when you’re leading the NFL in interceptions (eight) as a second-year player.

“I mean when you have that many interceptions that means you know what’s going on, you have an understanding of what the offense is trying to do so you definitely have to have an eye on him at all times,” Mahomes said this week. “He’s going to wait for his opportunity and usually when he gets his hands on it, he ends up making the catch so definitely a great player, someone you have to pay attention to on every single snap and try to find ways that you can have success in either other places or on him in certain areas.”

Diggs, Mahomes and Prescott will be three of the biggest stars in an absolutely loaded affair at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. The Chiefs and Cowboys will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.