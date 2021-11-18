Trevon Diggs Has Important Update Heading Into Sunday

If you watched “Hard Knocks” this summer, you saw the hilarious moment when Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs‘ son met Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes is Prescott’s son Aaiden’s favorite player. But when the star-struck four-year-old actually interacted with Prescott in person, he mistook him for Patrick Mahomes.

That won’t be happening again. In advance of this Sunday’s Cowboys-Chiefs showdown, Diggs told reporters on Thursday that his son now knows for sure who Prescott is.

Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs said he doesn’t need to remind his son this week that Dak Prescott is his favorite QB, and not Patrick Mahomes. “He knows now. He better know.” pic.twitter.com/u1a5WwdWf4 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 18, 2021

Aaiden Diggs may be certain about who Dak Prescott is, and his dad has caught the attention of the real Patrick Mahomes.

That’s what tends to happen when you’re leading the NFL in interceptions (eight) as a second-year player.

“I mean when you have that many interceptions that means you know what’s going on, you have an understanding of what the offense is trying to do so you definitely have to have an eye on him at all times,” Mahomes said this week. “He’s going to wait for his opportunity and usually when he gets his hands on it, he ends up making the catch so definitely a great player, someone you have to pay attention to on every single snap and try to find ways that you can have success in either other places or on him in certain areas.”

Diggs, Mahomes and Prescott will be three of the biggest stars in an absolutely loaded affair at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. The Chiefs and Cowboys will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.