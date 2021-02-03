Troy Aikman Addresses The Idea Of Joining An NFL Front Office

It has been decades since Troy Aikman was a part of an NFL franchise, but he’s not ruling out a return to the sport – in a different role, of course.

Following his Hall of Fame career as the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys, Aikman transitioned over to the broadcasting industry. He’s been with Fox Sports since 2001, proving to be one of the company’s best color commentators.

Though he’s been outstanding as a broadcaster, Aikman could leave that profession in the future for a front office job in the NFL.

We’re not kidding about that possibility. Aikman addressed the idea of him joining an NFL front office during an appearance on ‘The Colin Cowherd Podcast.’

“I love the job that I have for all the reasons you just said, but I do – think 20 years from now – I could look back at my life and say ‘I wish I gave that a shot, or I wonder if I’d be any good at that.’ First of all, I think I’d be really good if I did it. I’ve never gone into anything not expecting to be successful. Working hard doesn’t faze me, so I’d put in whatever time was required. With all that being said, is it the life I want? That’s what I can’t answer.”

Success seems to follow Aikman wherever he goes. He was an excellent quarterback in Dallas, winning three Super Bowls, and we’ve seen how knowledgeable he is as an analyst for Fox Sports.

Leaving behind his gig at Fox Sports to become an NFL executive would be a leap of faith, but Aikman certainly sounds confident in his ability to handle any challenge thrown his way.