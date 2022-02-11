Troy Aikman Asked How To “Fix” The Dallas Cowboys

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman has shared his thoughts on how his team can get back to winning championships.

The Cowboys haven’t won the Super Bowl since 1995 and also haven’t been to an NFC Championship Game since that same here.

Aikman spoke on the Rich Eisen Show on Friday afternoon and still doesn’t know what’s missing with Dallas.

“I honestly don’t know,” Aikman said. “There was a time where I thought I did know. When you take a year like this, and they’re as talented as any team in football, and as someone who gets a chance to see a lot of these teams because of the Thursday night schedule and Sunday package, I put their roster up against anyone. They played great, but when you go into the postseason and you don’t play your best football, this isn’t the first time this has happened.”

“I do know this: It’s heartbreaking for that organization and for Jerry Jones to have the team that they had and pretty healthy going into the postseason and not to get out of the first round is really defeating and it makes for a long offseason.”

The Cowboys fell to the 49ers in the wild card round, 23-17 after winning the NFC East.

They also have over 20 free agents heading into free agency so they could look a lot different heading into next season.