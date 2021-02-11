For the second year in a row, the Dallas Cowboys missed the playoffs. Not having Dak Prescott was a huge reason as to why they struggled, but at the end of the day the team’s record did not matching the talent on the roster.

With the offseason finally here, the main priority for the Cowboys is to figure out their contract dispute with Prescott. Last year, neither side could come to an agreement so he had to play on the franchise tag. Perhaps things will be smoother the second time around.

Another issue for Dallas is that it needs to revamp its defense, which gave up 29.6 points per game this past season.

While it may sound like the Cowboys have more questions than answers this offseason, Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman recently had some words of encouragement to share regarding his former team.

“They’re a more talented team, certainly, than what their record indicated this year,” Aikman told USA TODAY Sports . “There were a lot of coaches, a lot of personnel people that would have probably traded rosters with the Cowboys. I think there are some holes that they’ll need to address – they know that – through free agency and through the draft.”

Aikman also addressed the narrative that Dallas will have to enter a rebuilding phase this year.

“But overall, I just don’t believe that when healthy, this is a team that’s in rebuilding mode.”

We’d have to agree with Aikman on this one. Dallas has simply too many stars on its roster to actually embrace a rebuilding process at this time.

If the front office can make a couple of savvy additions to their roster in the offseason, the Cowboys might just find themselves back in the playoff picture next season.