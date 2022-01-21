Troy Aikman Had Another Blunt Message For Cowboys This Week

Dallas Cowboys legend Troy Aikman still isn’t over what he saw from his beloved team against the 49ers this past week.

After lamenting the team’s poor usage of star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb this past week, Aikman had more thoughts on what went wrong on Sunday. In a recent radio interview, Aikman seemed doubly frustrated by his team not winning a playoff game.

Aikman expressed that getting knocked out in the first round makes the season as meaningless as the ones the worst teams in the league have had. The Jets and Jaguars caught some stray bullets in his statement.

“If you don’t do anything in the postseason, then you’re really at the end of the day, no different than the Jacksonville Jaguars or the New York Jets that don’t get in,” Aikman said.

Troy Aikman had some thoughts on Cowboys 👀 pic.twitter.com/zuBvnf4TwT — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 21, 2022

Glossing over the fact that the Jets and Jaguars would kill to have the kind of season the Cowboys just had, Troy Aikman does have a point. As the saying goes, “Either you’re first or you’re last.”

If the goal for the Cowboys in 2021 was winning a Super Bowl, they failed. They came closer to achieving the goal than 18 other teams, but the end result was the same as the other ones.

This isn’t the first time that the Cowboys have had an incredible season only to be thwarted in the playoffs immediately. But this one hits a little different for some reason.

Do you agree with Troy Aikman’s point here?