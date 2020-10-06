Troy Aikman Has Brutally Honest Message For Cowboys Players

Despite all the flashy names on their roster, the Dallas Cowboys haven’t looked very sharp to start the 2020 season. While the offense has been putting up jaw-dropping numbers, the defense continues to perform like one of the worst units in the NFL.

Last weekend, the Cowboys gave up 49 points to the Browns. Dak Prescott tried to piece together a comeback for the ages, but it was too little, too late.

Following the team’s loss this weekend, Cowboys legend Troy Aikman shared a message for his former team during an appearance on 96.7 The Ticket.

“To me, I’d be embarrassed as a player to put that kind of performance on film,” Aikman said when talking about the Cowboys’ defensive performance last weekend.

Troy Aikman on @dfwticket said the most disappointing part of Sunday’s Cowboys loss was the lack of effort on defense. Pointed out previous Dallas defenses always at least played with great effort. “To me, I’d be embarrassed as a player to put that kind of performance on film.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 6, 2020

Aikman isn’t wrong at all.

The reality is the Cowboys are doing what they need to do on the offensive side of the ball to win games. However, the defense has already given up 146 points through four games. That’s not a formula for success.

Luckily for the Cowboys, they are facing a “get right” game this upcoming weekend against the Giants. They should be able to get back on the winning track since they’re facing one of the few winless teams in the league.

Now if Dallas can’t take care of business against New York this Sunday, it might be time to officially hit the panic button.