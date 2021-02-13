The Dallas Cowboys entered the 2020 season with Super Bowl aspirations, but saw those quickly disappear with a devastating injury to star quarterback Dak Prescott.

Playing on the franchise tag, Prescott suffered a dislocated ankle and a broken leg. The Cowboys fell apart after that, showing just how important a franchise quarterback is to the team’s success.

Former Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman knows that the Cowboys messed up by not signing Prescott to a longterm deal before the 2020 season. Now, after seeing how bad the team is without Prescott under center, Dallas lost all leverage.

Aikman said the only thing the team can do now is sign him to finally sign him to a longterm team.

Here’s what he said, via the Dallas Morning News:

“They’re not going to get very far without a franchise quarterback,’’ Aikman said. “They’ve got that in Dak. I think the price tag went up. I think Dak’s leverage went up after this year.’’

Dallas could slap Prescott with the franchise tag once again – which would cost the team nearly $40 million. But Aikman doesn’t think that’s a good solution.

“I’d be really surprised if he’s playing under the franchise tag again this year,’’ Aikman said. “My guess is if he is, that will be the last we see of Dak Prescott.

Despite not not being able to reach a contract extension over the past two years, Aikman thinks it will happen.

“My guess is they have a deal done and rightfully so,” he said.

Will Prescott finally land his longterm deal?