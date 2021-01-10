Troy Aikman Made A Big Proclamation About Aaron Donald

Troy Aikman has seen a lot of football in his day.

The Hall of Fame quarterback starred for the Dallas Cowboys for about a decade and has since been a lead analyst for FOX’s No. 1 NFL broadcasts.

So, when Aikman says someone is the best he’s ever seen, that means quite a lot.

That’s what Aikman said about Aaron Donald on Saturday. The lead FOX analyst said that the Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman is the best defender he’s ever seen at the NFL level. That’s quite a statement, considering who Aikman has played against and broadcasted for.

Aikman mentioning playing against Reggie White & Lawrence Taylor then calling Aaron Donald the best defensive player he’s ever seen is quite the compliment — Mark Dulgerian (@MarkDulgerianOS) January 9, 2021

Donald is one of the best defenders of all-time, but most would probably still put someone like Lawrence Taylor ahead of him.

Still, it’s incredibly high praise from Aikman.

Donald, meanwhile, suffered an injury in Saturday’s upset win over the Seattle Seahawks. The Los Angeles Rams star had to leave the contest with an apparent ribs injury. Donald appeared to be in significant pain as he made his way off the field.

The Rams will need Donald back on the field if they’re going to pull off another upset win in the Divisional Round of the playoffs next weekend.