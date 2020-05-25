Troy Aikman Makes Prediction For Dak Prescott’s Future With Cowboys

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys are at a standstill. It’s unclear if that has more to do with frustrated contract discussions or the pandemic. But Troy Aikman doesn’t see a scenario in which Dallas doesn’t get a deal done with the Mississippi State alum.

In fact, Aikman is a big-time fan of Prescott and what he brings to the table – and it’s hard to blame him. Prescott’s been nothing but terrific during his four years in Dallas and it seems his best is yet to come.

The Mississippi State alum threw for 4,902 yards and 30 touchdowns compared to 11 interceptions last season. His production should improve with former Oklahoma WR CeeDee Lamb in the mix.

Despite ongoing contract negotiations, Aikman doesn’t seem to believe there should be any concern regarding the Cowboys and Prescott agreeing to a deal. Aikman believes Dallas “will play him” soon.

“I love Dak Prescott,” Aikman said on 105.3 The Fan. “I love everything about him. . . . I’m not saying anything the Cowboys don’t already know. They will pay him. He’s going to make a lot of money, and I think he’s going to be the quarterback for the Cowboys for a long, long time and continue to have a great career.”

Rumors have been floated around regarding Prescott’s frustration with the Cowboys. But those may have been exaggerated.

By all accounts, Prescott wants to stick with Dallas – and vice versa.

It’ll be interesting to see how quickly the two sides come to a new deal.