Troy Aikman Has A Message For Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

Former Dallas Cowboys great Troy Aikman is among those posting heartfelt tributes for Dak Prescott in the wake of his devastating injury on Sunday afternoon.

Prescott, the Cowboys’ starting quarterback since 2016, suffered a serious ankle injury in the third quarter of today’s win over the New York Giants.

The former Mississippi State star was carted off the field with his lower leg in a cast. Prescott held back tears as the crowd at AT&T Stadium gave him a raucous ovation.

Aikman had major praise for Prescott on Twitter in the wake of his injury, calling the Cowboys quarterback one of the league’s truly great people. The Hall of Fame quarterback added that he is “devastated” by the injury.

Devastated for @dak – one of the truly great people in the NFL — Troy Aikman (@TroyAikman) October 11, 2020

The Cowboys announced earlier in the night that Prescott has been transported to a local hospital for injury evaluation.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter later reported that Prescott will undergo surgery.

Cowboys’ QB Dak Prescott is undergoing ankle surgery tonight, sources tell @mortreport and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2020

Prescott was replaced under center by backup Andy Dalton, who led the Cowboys to a victory. Dallas beat New York, 37-34, on a game-winning field goal by kicker Greg Zuerlein.

The Cowboys improved to 2-3 on the season with this afternoon’s win, while the Giants dropped to 0-5 with the loss.

Our thoughts are with Dak Prescott as he reportedly undergoes surgery tonight.