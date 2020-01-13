Troy Aikman Posts Heartfelt Message For Jimmy Johnson

It was a near-perfect weekend of NFL Playoff football. The conference championship matchups are set after a wild, thrilling slate of games. But perhaps the best moment of the weekend was Jimmy Johnson’s reaction to his Hall of Fame induction.

Fox Sports did a terrific job keeping the announcement a secret all the way up to the moment Johnson’s induction was revealed. The former Cowboys coach couldn’t hold back the tears with a raw reaction to the terrific news.

Fox Sports broadcaster Troy Aikman was just as emotional as his former head coach. The two NFL icons clearly share a special bond.

Aikman posted a heartfelt message for his former coach late Sunday night.

“My relationship w Jimmy Johnson spans over 35 years,” Aikman said on Instagram. “He was the first to recruit me out of Henryetta High School when I was 17 while he was the head coach at Oklahoma State. … The Dallas Cowboys chose me as the #1 overall draft pick in 1989. We had a rough start, went through some difficult times, had stretches when we didn’t speak. What I’ve learned though in life is we remember those who make us better. Jimmy made me better, but more importantly, he made the Dallas Cowboys better.”

Aikman’s full message can be seen below.

The former Cowboys quarterback clearly has great respect for Johnson. It’s amazing that these two still share such a special bond.