Troy Aikman Reacts To The Cowboys’ Quarterback Speculation

Will the Dallas Cowboys be among the teams that get involved in the crazy quarterback market this offseason?

The Cowboys are widely expected to sign Dak Prescott to a new contract. However, Prescott is coming off a season-ending injury and he’s not under contract in 2021. The Cowboys will either need to hit Prescott with the franchise tag or finally agree to a longterm extension.

A longterm extension seems probable, though nothing is certain.

With Texas native Matthew Stafford hitting the trade market, some are suggesting that the Cowboys at least make a phone call.

Don't the Cowboys need to at least ask the Matthew Stafford question? https://t.co/ePuFOZhFd4 — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) January 27, 2021

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman can’t see the team moving on from Prescott, though.

“Well, I wouldn’t rule anything past Jerry. I say that as a compliment. I think he’s always trying to figure out what they can do or how he might be able to do something that will give them a chance. But I don’t see Dak not playing in Dallas… Going back to what we were talking about with Brady and Tampa Bay, it just reiterates the importance of that position,” Aikman said on The Musers on 96.7 FM/1310 AM The Ticket.

It would be very surprising to see someone other than Prescott under center for the Cowboys in 2021.

As Aikman notes, though, you never know with Jerry Jones.