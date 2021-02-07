Troy Aikman Reacts To Drew Pearson Making The Hall Of Fame

Legendary Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Drew Pearson finally got the call he’s been waiting for on Saturday night: he’s made the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Pearson, one of the biggest Pro Football Hall of Fame snubs over the years, finally made it in on Saturday night.

The Dallas Cowboys had some details on Pearson’s big honor:

Saturday, Pearson received the necessary 80%-plus vote for election from the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 48-member selection committee. As a Senior Finalist, Pearson’s candidacy was voted on separately from the other finalists. Pearson’s election was announced Saturday during the “NFL Honors” award show on CBS. Also named to the 2021 Hall of Fame Class: Alan Faneca, Tom Flores, Calvin Johnson, John Lynch, Peyton Manning, Bill Nunn and Charles Woodson.

Legendary Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman was among those who took to Twitter to congratulate Pearson on making it in.

Congratulations to the OG #88 – so happy for you Drew! #HOF — Troy Aikman (@TroyAikman) February 7, 2021

Pearson is the 20th person to make it into the Hall of Fame based on their accomplishments with the Dallas Cowboys.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony is scheduled to take place in early August.