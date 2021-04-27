Earlier this week, one of the best linebackers in Penn State history, longtime Dallas Cowboys standout Sean Lee, officially decided to retire.

Lee, a two-time Pro Bowl linebacker and a first-team All-Pro in 2016, announced his retirement in a statement to ESPN.

Not long after his retirement, fans, analysts and former teammates showed love for the former star linebacker. He also heard from Cowboys legends like Troy Aikman.

The former star quarterback took to Twitter with a message for Lee. “Congratulations Sean Lee on your Cowboys career. You did it with tremendous class. Much respect,” Aikman said.

Congratulations @seanlee_50 on your Cowboys career. You did it with tremendous class. Much respect👊🏼 — Troy Aikman (@TroyAikman) April 26, 2021

“It’s been a complete honor,” Lee told ESPN. “I’ve been blessed to play for the incredible Jones family, with such great coaches and teammates that I love like brothers. I loved every minute playing and tried to pour my heart, soul into winning and helping my teammates at all costs.”

Lee acknowledged that injuries played a major part in his decision to retire from the game.

“To say the injuries were frustrating would be an understatement, but the support I received through them all was humbling and the lessons I learned battling adversity will last a lifetime. There are always regrets but I’m proud of what I was able to accomplish and I leave this game grateful.”

Lee was one of the most cerebral linebackers in the game. He could easily find a spot on the sideline as a coach in the future.