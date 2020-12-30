Troy Aikman Reveals His Pick For NFC East’s ‘Best’ Team

On Sunday, three NFC East teams have the chance to win the division in the final game of the season.

The Dallas Cowboys face off against the New York Giants, while the Washington Football Team takes on the Philadelphia Eagles. Washington wins the division with a win over Philadelphia.

However, if Washington loses, the Cowboys can win the division with a win over the Giants. New York, meanwhile can win the division with a Washington loss and a win over the Cowboys.

But which team is the best in the division? Well, if you ask a former Cowboys star, he’ll take his old team.

“I will say this. I have said it throughout the year. I do feel that the Cowboys are the best team in the division,” former Cowboys star quarterback Troy Aikman said.

Here’s more via, 105.3 The Fan:

“And some would say, ‘Ok well who cares? What does that necessarily mean?’. Well what I think it means is that they could go into the post season, and they are capable. We know what they are on the offensive side of the ball, and the defense is playing better. They’re at least getting the takeaways and doing some of the things that they’ve had a hard time doing the last couple of years. And this team is capable, when they’re playing well, I think they’re capable of giving anybody a run.”

Dallas put together an impressive win over Philadelphia last weekend, outscoring the Eagles 34-3 after falling behind 17-3 in the first quarter.

The Cowboys have to hope the Eagles can defeat Washington and give Dallas a chance to win the division.