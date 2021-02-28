Troy Aikman Reveals The Only Regret From His NFL Career

Troy Aikman’s NFL career was a great one.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback played in the National Football League from 1989 until 2000. Aikman, the No. 1 overall pick out of UCLA in 1989, won three Super Bowls with the Cowboys. He made six Pro Bowls and was the MVP of Super Bowl XXVII.

Aikman looked back on his NFL career – and, specifically, his training regimen – in a recent interview with GQ.

The former Dallas Cowboys star admitted that he probably has one regret.

“We’d be in training camp, in two-a-days, and the morning practices would end. And these weren’t walkthroughs like they are today. I mean, they were real practices. So there were a lot of calories expended. And I would go run four miles in between practices and come back and practice that afternoon,” Aikman told GQ.

“I was 27, 28 years old, but I did that throughout the rest of my career. I was way over training and I just didn’t have any legs by the end of my career. At the time, I’m thinking, all this extra work that I’m putting in is really good for me. In hindsight, it was probably detrimental. I just got obsessed with it. That’s the thing I would eliminate that if I had to do it over again.”

Aikman’s NFL career was cut short due to injuries, but perhaps he would have lasted longer in today’s game. We’re currently seeing quarterbacks play well into their 30s and even early 40s.