Troy Aikman Reveals 1 NFL Team He Considered Finishing With

Troy Aikman spent his entire 12-year career with the Cowboys. However, that doesn’t mean he didn’t think about suiting up for another franchise.

During an appearance on “The Ryen Russillo Podcast,” Aikman said that he saw the writing on the wall in Dallas. He knew that he’d be gone after the 2000 season.

“It was clear towards the end of my last season with the Cowboys that I wouldn’t be back in Dallas if I were going to continue to play,” Aikman said, via Fox News. “…I then was starting to look at whether or not I wanted to maybe try to go play somewhere else, or if in fact I was going to retire.”

Aikman had interest in potentially joining the Chargers for the 2001 season. That’s because he had a strong relationship with Norv Turner.

“Truth be told, Norv Turner, at the time, was the offensive coordinator with the Chargers and Mike Riley was the head coach,” Aikman added. “And I had gone to San Diego and had met with everybody but their general manager John Butler.

“And I’m having these conversations with Norv and other people in the Chargers organization, and I had decided that I was going to come back and play one more year and I was going to sign with the Chargers, if an offer was made.”

At the end of the day, the Chargers didn’t extend an offer to Aikman. Instead, they pursued Doug Flutie.

Since the Chargers found their veteran quarterback for the 2001 season, Aikman decided to head over to the broadcast booth.

It’s safe to say Aikman made the right choice. Not only did he preserve his status as a Cowboys legend, he has been great as a broadcaster.