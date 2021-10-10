Troy Aikman Says 1 Player Comes To Mind With Trevon Diggs

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs has made jaw-dropping interceptions look somewhat routine through the first four weeks of the year. After another absurd play on Sunday against the New York Giants, the 24-year-old earned himself a comparison to one of the greatest defensive backs in NFL history.

Diggs’ sixth interception of the year came in miraculous fashion earlier this afternoon. After taking his time getting off the line of scrimmage, the former second-round pick tracked down a throw from Giants quarterback Mike Glennon and leapt into the air like a wide receiver to pluck the ball away from its intended target, C.J. Board.

The play added to the remarkable start to the year that Diggs has had and also caught the attention of Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman.

Aikman, who was on the call for FOX during Sunday’s game between the Giants and the Cowboys, gave glowing remarks to the young cornerback. He also compared him to a notable Hall of Fame defensive back.

“This is very Deion Sanders like,” Aikman said on the broadcast. “I saw this so many times. He lets the guy go to the deep post but he’s got so much confidence in his speed and his make up ability, that he makes up the speed. You see how he’s able to close the gap. And then he’s like a wide receiver.”

Trevon Diggs with the closing speed is absolutely special with the ball skills… Troy Aikman: “It’s very Deion Sanders like…” pic.twitter.com/4HAKVxHdv9 — Kevin Gray Jr. (@KevinGraySports) October 10, 2021

Diggs already proved during his rookie season that he was worthy of the second round pick spent on him last year, but he’s elevated his play to another level in 2021. Through five games, he already has six interceptions and has turned into one of the most reliable cover corners in the NFL.

Diggs has been a major reason for the success of the Cowboys defense early on the year and will be needed if Dallas hopes to mount a deep playoff run. Everything he’s done so far has shown he’s up for the task, but only time will tell if he can continue this incredible season.

[Kevin Gray Jr.]