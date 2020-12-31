Troy Aikman Sends Clear Message To Cowboys About Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys are on the cusp of making the playoffs despite not having star QB Dak Prescott, which in turn raises questions about his future with the team. But Cowboys legend Troy Aikman believes he knows exactly what Dallas should do with Dak.

In an interview with 105.3 The Fan, Aikman said that Dallas should give Dak the contract extension he’s been looking for. He said that the team will “sleep real good” if they know they have Dak locked up for the next few years.

“Dak checks every box in my opinion… I wouldn’t hesitate at all to pay him,” Aikman said. “…I would sleep real good if I had Dak Prescott locked up with a big contract and not be worrying about his commitment to the team and commitment to winning.”

Dak Prescott is currently under contract with Dallas via the franchise tag. He is slated to become a free agent in the 2021 offseason unless Dallas can reach a deal with him.

Money has reportedly been the biggest obstacle to Dallas giving Dak the kind of long-term contract he wants. The team has balked at giving him a contract on par with what the Philadelphia Eagles gave Carson Wentz.

But given the priceless value that quarterbacks have in the NFL these days combined with Dak’s strong track record, they may not have much of a choice.

Dak Prescott is 42-27 as a starter with a completion rate of 66-percent. He has 106 touchdown passes with only 40 interceptions, and some of the best passing seasons in Dallas history.

It should be a no-brainer for Jerry Jones and company. But we’ll find out soon if he shares Troy Aikman’s view on Dak Prescott very soon.