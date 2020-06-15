Troy Aikman Sends Warning To Cowboys About QB Dak Prescott

We’re officially one month away from the NFL’s franchise tag deadline. The Cowboys have until July 15 to work out a longterm extension with Dak Prescott. If they can’t do it, he’ll have to play the 2020 season under the one-year tag.

ESPN’s Ed Werder appeared on Get Up! on Monday morning to discuss the latest negotiations between Prescott and the Cowboys.

Prescott is reportedly seeking a four-year deal worth north of $35 million/annually. The Cowboys, meanwhile, reportedly want to lock up Prescott for five seasons.

Deadline to sign franchise players to long-term deals is one month from today. Here are the franchise players who still haven’t signed their tender and are not required to report to camp: Dak Prescott, A.J. Green, Yannick Ngakoue, Chris Jones, Shaquil Barrett, Justin Simmons. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 15, 2020

According to Werder, there hasn’t been too much action in the Prescott-Cowboys negotiations as of late.

“I was told making calls (on Sunday) that this has not been an extremely active negotiation at this point and I’m told not to expect a great deal of urgency from the Cowboys until they get about a week from the July 15 deadline,” Werder said Monday morning, per 247Sports. “A source close to Prescott did tell me they genuinely believe the Cowboys have faith in Prescott, they value him and they can get a deal done.

“It’s worth noting the last seven teams that franchise tagged a quarterback and signed a multi-year deal, it hasn’t always been before the deadline. Peyton Manning signed in March, four weren’t signed until July and two went all the way to August.”

While playing under the franchise tag would still be a major raise for Prescott, it probably isn’t the best longterm option.

Former Cowboys quarterback turned broadcaster Troy Aikman has reportedly warned his old team about that.

“Keep in mind, this situation between Dak Prescott and the Cowboys is totally without precedent,” Werder said. “The Cowboys in their history have never franchise-tagged a quarterback. (Troy) Aikman has always warned that creates the potential for conflict that could harm the long-term relationship. There have been significant sums of money offered to Dak during this negotiations.”

Prescott, 26, has been the Cowboys’ starting quarterback since 2016 when he took over for an injured Tony Romo.

Dallas is set to open its 2020 season on Sept. 13 against the Rams in Los Angeles.