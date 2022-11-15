Troy Aikman Shared Heartbreaking Family News Monday Night

HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 23: NFL on FOX personality Troy Aikman watches warm ups prior to a game between the Carolina Panthers and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on September 23, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

On Monday night, former Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman called an NFC East battle between the Commanders and Eagles for ESPN. He did this despite dealing with the loss of his mother.

Last week, Aikman announced that his mother, Charlyn Aikman, passed away.

"I’ve always believed there are angels among us. My Mom was one of those angels. My sisters and I could not have asked for a better mother," Aikman wrote on Instagram last Thursday. "A selfless woman that sacrificed more than anyone could imagine for the betterment of her children. Since her passing last night, I have received an outpouring of support. The prevailing message is how kind she was to them which is not a surprise to me. She was kind to everyone. And she always had time for anyone that wanted to take some of hers. She was loved. I know she knew that but I don’t know she knew how much she was going to be missed. I love you Mom."

Aikman gave his mother a shoutout while on national television, saying, "She's watching from the skybox."

It was a touching tribute from Aikman.

Several people are showing their support for Aikman on social media after hearing this comment.

Our thoughts are with the Aikman family at this time.