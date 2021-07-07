Troy Aikman Shares His Thoughts On Cowboys Hiring Dan Quinn

After giving up a franchise record 473 points in 2020, the Dallas Cowboys hired former Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn as their defensive coordinator. The hire was praised by many Cowboys fans and non-fans alike, and Cowboys legend Troy Aikman was no exception.

Appearing on The Michael Irvin Podcast with his former wide receiver, Aikman spoke glowingly of Quinn. He said that he knows Quinn well and praised him for his leadership and personality.

“I’ve gotten to know Dan Quinn pretty well,” Aikman said. “He’s a leader of men, really. He’s a sweetheart of a guy, he’s as genuine as they come, one of the nicest people. And he’s a really good football coach.”

It’s high praise coming from one of the all-time great Cowboys. But Quinn will need more than leadership skills to turn this defense around.

Dan Quinn rose to prominence as the defensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks from 2013 to 2014. Under Quinn’s guidance, the defense ranked No. 1 in the league in back-to-back years and reached the Super Bowl twice, winning it all in Super Bowl XLIX.

In 2015, Quinn was hired as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, who he took to the Super Bowl just one year later. But after a gut-wrenching loss, the Falcons began to decline. They reached the playoffs in 2017 before back-to-back 7-9 seasons in 2018 and 2019.

After starting the 2020 season with an 0-5 record, Quinn was fired.

The Cowboys must believe that Quinn can still offer some of the magic he found in Seattle. If he can, this Cowboys team will get very good, very quickly.

Will Dan Quinn be successful with the Dallas Cowboys?