Troy Aikman Shares If He Thinks Cowboys Can Win In Playoffs

For much of the season, it didn’t look like the Dallas Cowboys had a chance at making the playoffs. Heading into Week 17 though, they still have a shot at the NFC East title.

Dallas needs to beat the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon and have the Washington Football Team lose to the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday night in order to win the division with a 7-9 record. If that happens, Troy Aikman thinks the Cowboys can do damage in the postseason.

On Wednesday, Aikman appeared on the “Shan and RJ Show” on 105.3 The Fan to discuss the state of his former team. During the conversation, Aikman made it clear that even if Dallas wins the division with a losing record, they are capable of being a tough playoff out.

Aikman has seen growth from the team during its recent three-game win streak.

“I’ve said it throughout the year. I do feel that the Cowboys are the best team in the division. And some would say, ‘Who cares. What does that necessarily mean?’” Aikman said, via The Dallas Morning News. “Well, what I think it means is they could go into the postseason and they are capable — we know they are on the offensive side of the ball, and I think the defense is better. They’re at least getting the takeaways and doing some of the things they’ve had a hard time doing in the last couple of years. And this team is capable, when they’re playing well, I think they’re capable of giving anybody a run and making it hard on them. “I would not count them out as far as, okay, what does it matter if they win the division and they have a home game, they’re going to lose in the wild-card game anyway. But I don’t necessarily find that to be true. I think they could possibly win a game and it’s like we had Seattle last week, and they had started winning games, their defense had started playing better, but they really hadn’t played a real good offense, and they play the Rams, who are a pretty good offense. And they pretty much shut them down as well.

The Cowboys have far and away the most offensive talent in the division, and backup quarterback turned starter Andy Dalton has played well of late. Where Dallas has faltered this year is defensively.

Fortunately, they are facing a Giants team this weekend that has the second-worst scoring offense in the NFL. Such a matchup should benefit the ‘Boys.

Troy Aikman will be on hand for the Week 17 Cowboys-Giants matchup as he calls the game for FOX. We’ll see if Dallas can get into the playoffs and possibly prove Aikman’s assessment of the team correct.