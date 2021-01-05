Troy Aikman Shares New Details On Kellen Moore Situation

The football world thought Kellen Moore was a lock to become the head coach for Boise State. Instead, the former quarterback decided to sign a new deal with the Dallas Cowboys to remain their offensive coordinator.

Moore would’ve replaced Bryan Harsin, who left for Auburn right around Christmas time. It would’ve been a home-run hire for the Broncos since Moore is the greatest player in the program’s history.

So, what went wrong that Moore didn’t sign a contract with Boise State? Former Cowboys quarterback and Fox Sports broadcaster Troy Aikman provided some details as to what went on behind the scenes during an appearance on 96.7 The Ticket.

“Based on what I’ve been told, he was offered the job and he accepted the job,” Aikman said. “Then as they were working out some details, there was a bit of a disagreement and it was then that Kellen backed out of the deal because he questioned the overall commitment of the university in supporting the football program and his opportunity to have success. And I would say that’s a great thing on his part.

“I believe that this was probably his dream job. I think he holds that university in very high regard. So for him to not then follow through, I think speaks volumes about him. That’s a good sign. If you’re a Kellen Moore fan and you’re betting on his future, you’d say ‘Gosh, now I like him even more,’ that you’re not trying to make something work just for the sake of wanting it to work, that you’re sticking up for what you kind of believe in. So I think that’s a good sign.”

Aikman then added that Dallas stepped in with a new contract for Moore after talks fell apart with Boise State.

Boise State fans can’t be happy to hear that talks fell through because the university didn’t sound fully committed to its football program.

Dallas, meanwhile, should be thrilled to have Moore on its coaching staff for the foreseeable future. If the front office re-signs Dak Prescott this offseason, that coach-quarterback combination could be lethal in 2021.

