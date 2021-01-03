The Spun

Troy Aikman Shares What He Heard About Kellen Moore

Dak Prescott and Troy Aikman before the Dallas Cowboys-Rams game.ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 15: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys shakes hands with FOX sportscaster and former Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at AT&T Stadium on December 15, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Kellen Moore was considered a strong candidate to land the head coaching job at Boise State, but he decided to sign a multiyear extension with the Dallas Cowboys to remain their offensive coordinator.

Moore was immediately linked to Boise State due to his accomplishments with the program. And yet, he chose to stick around with Dallas. However, it turns out there was more to this story.

Believe it or not, Moore was actually ready to reunite with the Broncos. During this afternoon’s broadcast, Troy Aikman revealed that Moore actually accepted the job prior to signing a new deal with Dallas.

“I’ve been hearing that he was offered the job and had accepted the job, so I think there was a lot in the story there as far as what has kept him in Dallas,” Aikman said.

Aikman is plugged in with the Cowboys, so his word is as good as gold.

Even though it would’ve been awesome to see Moore back at Boise State, he sounded excited about his future in Dallas.

“We are building something special here in Dallas,” Moore said in a statement. “I am thankful to the Jones family and [head coach] Mike McCarthy for providing me with the opportunity to coach these special players. I am excited for us to put it all together and finish the job.”

Who knows, maybe one day we’ll see Moore as a head coach in the NFL.


