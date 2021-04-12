Shirtless Photo Of Ripped Troy Aikman Is Going Viral

Troy Aikman is 54 years old and hasn’t played in the National Football League since 2000. Still, the Hall of Fame quarterback looks like he could suit up tomorrow and be ready.

On Monday morning, a shirtless photo of a ripped Aikman is going viral on social media.

Aikman, who starred for the Dallas Cowboys from 1989-2000, was reunited with his old head coach, Jimmy Johnson. The former NFL coach is a big-time fisherman and some of his friends gathered over the weekend.

A shirtless photo has surfaced of Aikman. The three-time Super Bowl champion and six-time Pro Bowl quarterback is looking extremely jacked at 54 years old.

“What a weekend! Lots of laughs with great friends reminiscing our time together in Dallas and celebrating @jimmyjohnson4616. We are all indebted to Coach for changing our lives. Next stop, Canton, Ohio!” Aikman wrote.

Johnson, who led the Cowboys to two Super Bowls, will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame later this year.

Aikman, meanwhile, was inducted into the Hall of Fame back in 2006.

It should be a very special weekend in Canton, Ohio later this summer.