Cowboys Player Is Getting Crushed For ‘Dirty’ Move vs. Seahawks

A closeup of a Dallas Cowboys football helmet.ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 02: A detail photo of a Dallas Cowboys helmet before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Cowboys Stadium on December 2, 2012 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

A Dallas Cowboys player is facing major criticism on social media for an alleged “dirty” play against the Seattle Seahawks.

Dallas fell to Seattle, 38-31, in a wild game on Sunday afternoon.

Late in the contest, Seahawks running back Chris Carson exited the game with a knee injury. Cowboys defensive lineman Trysten Hill is facing some blame for the play.

The replay was not flattering for Hill, a second-year player out of UCF. Some believe that Hill intentionally twisted the leg of the Seattle running back.

No one truly knows what Hill was doing – replays always make things look more intentional than they often are – but it’s certainly a bad look for the Cowboys player.

“Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill should be suspended for this,” Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk tweeted.

“Some Seahawks are gonna see that replay and wants some words with Trysten Hill. That looked unnecessary to twist Chris’ leg like that,” Seahawks reporter Mike Dugar added.

Trysten Hill deserves a massive fine for that extra twist on Chris Carson’s leg – Well after he was down. Terrible and completely unnecessary,” another fan added.

It will be interesting to see if anything comes of this from the NFL.

Seattle improved to 3-0 with the win today, while Dallas fell to 1-2.


