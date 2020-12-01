The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Two Week 13 NFL Games Have Already Been Pushed Back

A general view of the Dallas Cowboys stadium.ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 30: A general view after the Dallas Cowboys scored a touchdown against the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium on September 30, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The NFL is scrambling to shuffle around the Week 13 schedule as a result of the postponements of Ravens-Steelers.

The AFC North clash will take place this coming Wednesday, and it only took three postponements to get there. Baltimore at Pittsburgh was supposed to take place Thanksgiving night, but became postponed as a result of the Ravens’ virus outbreak.

By moving Ravens-Steelers to this Wednesday afternoon, the NFL is now having to adjust several Week 13 games. The league announced those rescheduled games on Monday afternoon.

The Steelers’ game versus Washington in Week 13 has been pushed to Monday at 5 p.m. ET. The Ravens’ Week 13 clash against the Dallas Cowboys, meanwhile, has been moved to Tuesday, Dec. 8 at 8:05 p.m. ET. ESPN’s Adam Schefter has the latest:

Tuesday night football is back! This year has brought about many unfortunate circumstances, but we’re definitely not complaining about NFL games on Tuesdays, or even Wednesdays for that matter.

The league is doing all it can to avoid pushing the playoffs back. But if there’s just a few more cancellations, we may be heading in that direction. Pushing the playoffs back a week or two allows for rescheduled games to take place then.

It seems like a no-brainer, but the league clearly doesn’t want to adjust the current playoff schedule. It may not have a choice if more games get postponed.

Football fans could get plenty of weekday games in the coming weeks.


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.