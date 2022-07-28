Tyron Smith Shares Encouraging News: NFL World Reacts

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: Tyron Smith #77 of the Dallas Cowboys in action during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Tyron Smith has dealt with his fair share of injuries throughout his career with the Dallas Cowboys. On the bright side, he's feeling very good for the start of training camp.

During the first day of training camp, Smith told reporters, "This is the strongest I’ve felt in a while."

Smith also revealed that he didn't have to deal with an injury recovery this offseason. That allowed him to focus on his strength and conditioning.

"Not having to deal with any kind of injuries," Smith said, via CBS Sports. "Offseason, just focus on getting better and getting stronger and faster."

Cowboys fans obviously want Smith to play as many games as possible this upcoming season. That doesn't mean their optimistic about his outlook though.

Smith missed six games during the 2021 season. The last time he played every game in a season was back in 2015.

The Cowboys don't necessarily need Smith to play all 17 games this fall, but they do need him to be available for division games and the final stretch of the season.