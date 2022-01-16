The Spun

Tyron Smith Shares Honest Admission Before Wild Card Game

A closeup of Tyron Smith walking onto the field with his Dallas Cowboys teammates.LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 12: Tyron Smith #77 of the Dallas Cowboys takes the field before the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on January 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Cowboys tackle Tyron Smith loves playing in the postseason, but he’s ready to win now.

He spoke to Jon Machota of The Athletic and confirmed that as a player, you only get so many chances to win in the playoffs and he wants to make this year count.

“It’s always fun being in the postseason, but as an older guy, you only get so many tries at this,” Smith said. “You got to make them count. You got to take advantage of it while you can. How many more tries are you going to get?”

Smith has been one of the Cowboys’ best linemen this season and has done a marvelous job protecting Dak Prescott.

Prescott has only been sacked 30 times this season, which is one of the best marks in the league.

Dallas will try and win its first playoff game since 2018 on Sunday afternoon against San Francisco. The Cowboys haven’t gotten past the divisional round since 1995 when they won the Super Bowl over the Steelers.

Kickoff will be at 4:30 p.m. ET.

