Tyron Smith Took A Big Step At Practice Wednesday

Dallas Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith has been inactive for the past two weeks due to bone spur issues in his ankle. Fortunately, it appears he’s inching closer to his return.

Smith was officially listed as a limited participant for Wednesday’s practice. This makes sense considering Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy expected Smith to go through some individual drills this afternoon.

“Tyron will be limited,” McCarthy said before Wednesday’s practice, via Cowboys’ official team site. “He’ll go through the individual segment of practice and then we’ll assess where he is.” The Cowboys haven’t yet said whether or not Smith will be active against the Chiefs this Sunday, but he’s certainly making strides in his recovery.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones recently commented on Smith’s status for Week 11, saying “I do think we’ll add Tyron to the list of guys who will be able to step up and play.”

When healthy, Smith is one of the best left tackles in the NFL. He has dealt with a plethora of injuries over the past few years, but he has proven that he can play through them.

In the event that Smith can’t play this weekend, Terence Steele will line up at left tackle. The second-year offensive tackle has started the past two games for the Cowboys.