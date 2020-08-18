Video Appears To Show How Gerald McCoy Suffered Injury

A new video – captured during the Cowboys’ Monday practice – appears to show how defensive tackle Gerald McCoy suffered his injury.

The Pro Bowl defensive tackle suffered a torn right quad during the individual drills portion of practice on Monday. McCoy will miss the entirety of the 2020-21 season as a result.

It’s no secret this is a massive loss for a Cowboys team which spent a whole lot of money bolstering its defensive line during the off-season. McCoy signed a three-year, $18-million deal with the Cowboys a few months ago. The deal made it clear Dallas had big plans for McCoy.

But those plans will have to wait until 2021. McCoy will miss the entire 2020 season due to a torn right quad tendon. He’ll have surgery in coming days to repair the injury.

The video below, filmed by CBS 11’s Bill Ellis, appears to show how McCoy suffered the torn right quad tendon.

Here’s video shot by @CBS11Sports photojournalist Bill Ellis of Gerald McCoy’s season ending ruptured right quadriceps tendon injury suffered in @dallascowboys 1st practice in pads today…maybe @profootballdoc can explain how this happened??? pic.twitter.com/qceuui1r1p — Bill Jones (@CBS11BillJones) August 17, 2020

There’s been plenty of bizarre football injuries over the years – but this may be at the top of the list. McCoy serves as the offensive lineman in this specific individual drill. The opposing defensive lineman – No. 99, Antwaun Woods – steps on McCoy’s left foot and gives him a slight shove to the chest before McCoy falls to the ground.

The Pro Bowl defensive lineman was clearly in immediate pain. Reports indicate McCoy tried to get to his feet, but couldn’t even put pressure on his injured leg.

The Cowboys will have to wait until the 2021 season for McCoy to make an impact along the Cowboys’ defensive line.