Video Of Dak Prescott Getting Carted Off The Field Is Heartbreaking

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was carted off the field at AT&T Stadium this evening following a gruesome lower-leg injury.

Prescott appeared to suffer a devastating ankle or foot injury early in the third quarter of this evening’s game against the New York Giants.

The crowd at AT&T Stadium instantly went silent, as many Cowboys and Giants players had to look away from the injury.

Prescott seemed to realize how serious the injury was right away, too. He immediately called for the training staff and was down on the field for a couple of minutes. Ultimately, Prescott was placed in an air cast before getting carted off the field.

Video of Prescott leaving the AT&T Stadium field is heartbreaking to watch. The crowd gave Prescott a raucous standing ovation as the quarterback attempted to hold back tears.

The opposite has been said, but this moment, Dak Prescott, the epitome, and the embodiment of leadership. You don’t cry over things you don’t care about immensely. Speedy recovery Dak. #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/oJHaLgidwZ — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) October 11, 2020

The Cowboys have since announced that Prescott is being taken to a local hospital for further evaluation. We hope that the injury is not as serious as it looks.

Dallas is currently leading New York, 31-23, late in the third quarter.

Our thoughts are with Prescott as he battles this injury.