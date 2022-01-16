Video: Dak Prescott’s Pregame Speech Goes Viral Sunday

Say what you will about Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, the man knows how to crank the passion meter up to 11 where he needs to. And he did exactly that before today’s big playoff game against the 49ers.

Prior to the game, Prescott was seen giving a pregame speech to his Cowboys teammates. But cameras in the stadium spotted him and decided to broadcast it for everyone in the stadium to see.

Fans couldn’t hear what he was saying, but everyone could tell by his expression that he was fired up – so were his teammates. And his energy clearly rubbed off on fans.

Cowboys fans cheered as they saw Prescott giving such an impassioned speech to the players. Even without everyone in the stadium yet, they could be heard loudly.

The video has been going viral with thousands of fans taking to Twitter to express their delight.

Dak Prescott pregame speech pic.twitter.com/Fe6kcNX4Eu — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 16, 2022

“Let’s f-g go boys. Nobody giving us a chance let’s show em something today!” one fan replied.

“I would run through a wall for this mfer,” wrote another.

“He knows they been talking s-t all week. Make ‘em pay for it,” a third wrote.

Dak Prescott led the Cowboys to a 12-5 record this year after missing most of last year with an injury. He enjoyed a record-setting season in Dallas and is seeking his first playoff win in three years.

The game is being played on CBS and Amazon Prime.