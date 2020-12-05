Video: Ezekiel Elliott’s Reaction To Seeing Dak At Practice Is Going Viral

Life without Dak Prescott hasn’t been easy for the Dallas Cowboys. Since the Pro Bowl quarterback went down with an ankle injury, the team has won just one game.

Prescott, who was playing on the franchise tag, was hoping to have a career year that would give the Cowboys no other choice but to pay him close to $40 million per season. It’s unclear if that’ll still happen, but it’s very evident he’s the heart and soul of the team.

Though he won’t be able to return to the field this season, Prescott gave his teammates a lift during Friday’s practice. In fact, a video of Ezekiel Elliott and Prescott went public that has Cowboys fans feeling good this weekend.

Elliott and Prescott were seen sharing an awesome moment together, as the star quarterback showed his teammate that he can walk without a crutch.

Here’s the video going viral:

No, this doesn’t mean we’ll see Prescott under center for the Cowboys this month. It’s a really good sign that he’s progressing well in his rehab though.

Earlier this week, Prescott spoke to the media about his recovery. He’s just taking it one day at a time.

“When I go in for rehab it’s about seeing my leg or seeing my body do something that it didn’t do the day before or creating a feeling that I didn’t have the day before so I know that I’m continuing to get better,” Prescott said.

Hopefully we’ll get to see Prescott playing at a high level during the 2021 season.