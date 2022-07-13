Video From Dak Prescott's Camp Going Viral

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 02: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts after completing a pass against the Arizona Cardinals in the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

With training camp around the corner, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is getting some work in at his annual kids camp at The Star in Frisco.

On Tuesday, a video of Prescott doing his iconic warm-up shuffle surfaced on social media. He was teaching the campers how to properly move their hips.

As you'd expect, this video of Prescott and his campers is very funny and wholesome.

Prescott's warm-up routine initially went viral during the 2019 season. At that time, he didn't want to take credit for this move.

"I think that's just another example of that, of what the Cowboys are, what their attention can do," Prescott said, via ESPN. "Tom Brady has done this forever. Drew Brees has done it for years. Tons of other quarterbacks have done it. I've done it myself for two years, but yet we found it this week and now everybody has taken it and run with it, which is cool. But I don't know that I deserve credit for it."

Even though Prescott wasn't the first quarterback to invent the warm-up shuffle, he has received the most attention for it.

We'll see if Prescott can shuffle his way to another Pro Bowl season this fall.