Video: Hilarious Mike McCarthy Press Conference Moment Is Going Viral

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has had a rough season, but got a much-needed laugh during his Thursday press conference.

McCarthy’s seat is already scorching hot thanks to the Cowboys’ 2-5 start. Incredibly enough, Dallas isn’t out of the playoff hunt just yet thanks to an abysmal showing by the entire NFC East this season. The Cowboys’ game against the division-leading Eagles this Sunday is pivotal.

McCarthy’s facing a must-win game this weekend. It’s safe to say he’s under plenty of pressure. But that pressure lifted a bit during his Thursday press conference.

One reporter posed a lengthy and somewhat complicated question to McCarthy on Thursday. Towards the tail-end of the question, another reporter chimed in with disgust, sparking a hilarious response from the Dallas Cowboys head coach. Take a look at the entire exchange below.

Great moments in hating each other’s questions. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/qtLQvW2MMl — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) October 29, 2020

This may be the most light-hearted situation Mike McCarthy has been involved in since joining the Dallas Cowboys. Those moments are haven’t presented themselves very often this season.

The Cowboys entered the season as Super Bowl contenders with Dak Prescott at quarterback. But even before Prescott’s season-ending injury, it was clear the current roster was much worse than expected. Insert backup Andy Dalton, and things have only gotten worse.

But the Cowboys are still in the playoff hunt, thanks to a horrendous start by the entire NFC East division. McCarthy has a chance to silence a few doubters for the time being this Sunday when the Cowboys take on the Philadelphia Eagles.