Video Of Jerry Jones At Cowboys-Eagles Is Going Viral

So far, this afternoon’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles hasn’t been a good one for Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys.

Dallas’ offense has struggled all day, with Dak Prescott misfiring, Amari Cooper disappearing and Jason Garrett miscalculating. Philly leads 17-9 midway through the fourth quarter.

A loss would drop the Cowboys to 7-8 on the season and put their playoff hopes on life support. Jones, the omnipresent owner, knows how much is at stake.

Perhaps that’s why the FOX cameras caught him with his head in his hands earlier in the fourth quarter. Jones didn’t even seem interested in speaking with former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, who is sitting next to him in his box.

Why aren’t they playing better? Not now, Chris pic.twitter.com/8T9L3QsYyv — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 23, 2019

Dallas just got the ball back with less than five minutes remaining, trailing by eight.

If Prescott can’t engineer a game-tying drive, Jones and Christie will both be going home feeling blue.

Catch the end of Cowboys-Eagles on FOX.