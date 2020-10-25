Video: Massive Hit On Ezekiel Elliott Sums Up The Cowboys Day

The Dallas Cowboys are currently losing 22-3 to the 1-5 Washington Football Team, and look every bit as bad as the score indicates. But a big hit that rocked Cowboys star RB Ezekiel Elliott may have summed up Dallas’ entire day.

In the middle of the second quarter, the Cowboys had a 3rd-and-9 from their own 36-yard line. With QB Andy Dalton in shotgun, he took the snap with Elliott serving as a blocker.

With Washington defender Cole Holcomb exploding through the middle, Elliott went up to meet him for a block. But instead, Elliott got knocked completely backwards and Holcomb reached Dalton for a drive-ending sack.

Washington would score a touchdown on the ensuing drive. Dallas failed to put up point before halftime despite a long drive into the red zone.

Zeke gets ROCKED by Cole Holcomb 😱 (via @WashingtonNFL)pic.twitter.com/wTCFln986J — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 25, 2020

Ezekiel Elliott and the Cowboys were able to will the team to a comeback win over the rival New York Giants when star QB Dak Prescott was injured just two weeks ago. But last week against the Arizona Cardinals they were completely embarrassed in all phases of the game.

Maybe Dallas will be able to pull this game out in the second half. But it’s not likely to convince anyone that the team can still contend for the playoffs – let alone the Super Bowl – with the way they’ve played.

Can the Cowboys beat any team outside of the NFC East?