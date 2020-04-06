Video Surfaces From Dak Prescott’s Workout With Dez Bryant

While the NFL remains shutdown due to coronavirus, Dak Prescott and Dez Bryant continue to get workouts in together.

Prescott and Bryant worked out with a few other pros in Dallas last Thursday. Training that day was held outdoors, but the latest session was inside earlier today.

Dallas-based wide receiver coach David Robinson shared video on Twitter of the former teammates grinding it out today. Bryant has been training with Robinson at least since the fall as he continues to attempt an NFL comeback.

“@Dez Bryant Achilles looks just fine to me,” Robinson wrote on one video. “Lab work w/ @dak “Train Like A Pro” #returnof88 #alwaysopen.”

Below is a full compilation of clips from Robinson.

While Dez is trying to prove he belongs in the league again, Dak is in the middle of a contract battle with the Cowboys. The team slapped the franchise tag on him last month.

The Dallas brass has said multiple times that it wants Prescott to be the team’s long-term starting quarterback, but thus far the two sides have been unable to come to an agreement on a suitable contract.