Video: New Cowboys Wide Receiver Drill Is Mesmerizing

Amari Cooper celebrating with his Dallas Cowboys teammates.LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 12: Amari Cooper #19 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates with teammates after scoring a 29 yard touchdown in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on January 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

On paper, the Dallas Cowboys should have one of the best, if not the best, wide receiver corps in the entire NFL this season.

At the top there is Amari Cooper, a legitimate No. 1 wideout. After him there is Michael Gallup, who is heading into his third season coming off a 1,000-yard campaign.

Factor in first-round pick CeeDee Lamb and you’d be hard-pressed to find a better trio than the one quarterback Dak Prescott has to work with. No wonder why Dallas fans are so excited for the season to start.

In the meantime, the wideouts continue to work in training camp, where they’re taking part in a new drill this year. Cooper and Gallup demonstrate the exercise in the video below, captured by The Athletic’s Jon Machota.

The drill may look a little weird, but it seems to be pretty effective for developing hand strength, and Cooper and Gallup are enjoying it.

NFL Network’s Jane Slater said she also noticed the drill over the weekend.

Gotta be honest, it is pretty captivating. As long as it pays off with results on the field, Dallas Cowboys fans will be happy.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.