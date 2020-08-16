On paper, the Dallas Cowboys should have one of the best, if not the best, wide receiver corps in the entire NFL this season.

At the top there is Amari Cooper, a legitimate No. 1 wideout. After him there is Michael Gallup, who is heading into his third season coming off a 1,000-yard campaign.

Factor in first-round pick CeeDee Lamb and you’d be hard-pressed to find a better trio than the one quarterback Dak Prescott has to work with. No wonder why Dallas fans are so excited for the season to start.

In the meantime, the wideouts continue to work in training camp, where they’re taking part in a new drill this year. Cooper and Gallup demonstrate the exercise in the video below, captured by The Athletic’s Jon Machota.

New WR drill Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup were working on today pic.twitter.com/vG0u0J1Dca — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 16, 2020

The drill may look a little weird, but it seems to be pretty effective for developing hand strength, and Cooper and Gallup are enjoying it.

NFL Network’s Jane Slater said she also noticed the drill over the weekend.

This was the drill I couldn’t stop watching Friday. https://t.co/JXSNKafueU — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) August 16, 2020

Gotta be honest, it is pretty captivating. As long as it pays off with results on the field, Dallas Cowboys fans will be happy.